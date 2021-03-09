Heritage Trust Co Has $9.34 Million Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Heritage Trust Co reduced its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,564 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,093 shares during the period. The Walt Disney comprises approximately 1.5% of Heritage Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $9,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in The Walt Disney by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 44,902 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $8,135,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in The Walt Disney by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 44,387 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $8,043,000 after purchasing an additional 9,922 shares during the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,000,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc raised its holdings in The Walt Disney by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 23,220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its holdings in The Walt Disney by 192.0% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 376,579 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $68,229,000 after purchasing an additional 247,593 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

In other news, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 35,906 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.34, for a total transaction of $6,223,946.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,255,498.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 220,000 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.39, for a total value of $42,985,800.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,397,989 shares in the company, valued at $273,153,070.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,289,973 shares of company stock worth $234,424,737 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on DIS. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stephens began coverage on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Argus raised their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $223.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.65.

DIS traded down $3.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $198.01. 189,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,704,684. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $359.44 billion, a PE ratio of -126.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $182.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.37. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. Sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

Read More: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.