Heritage Trust Co Has $9.68 Million Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Heritage Trust Co trimmed its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,465 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,992 shares during the period. Starbucks makes up approximately 1.6% of Heritage Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $9,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. JNB Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. JNB Advisors LLC now owns 5,093 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Resource Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,764 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 918 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvey Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,100 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SBUX shares. Citigroup raised their price target on Starbucks from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.26.

Starbucks stock traded up $0.71 on Monday, hitting $105.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 165,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,145,755. The firm has a market cap of $124.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $103.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.67. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $50.02 and a one year high of $110.47.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 153.85%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

