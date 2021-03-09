Heritage Trust Co Lowers Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Heritage Trust Co reduced its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 622 shares during the quarter. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $6,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chandler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 67.8% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 198 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. 79.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADP stock traded up $2.79 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $181.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,958,708. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.61. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.11 and a 1 year high of $179.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.95, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.23. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 17.07%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 62.84%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ADP. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $197.00 to $143.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Automatic Data Processing has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.65.

In related news, VP Brock Albinson sold 2,151 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.97, for a total transaction of $378,511.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 38,685 shares in the company, valued at $6,807,399.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 600 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.93, for a total value of $102,558.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,236,670.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

