Heritage Trust Co Sells 5,008 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Heritage Trust Co decreased its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 139,877 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 5,008 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for 1.1% of Heritage Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Intel were worth $6,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 83,882 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,343,000 after purchasing an additional 6,175 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Intel by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 271,536 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $14,060,000 after acquiring an additional 17,175 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its position in Intel by 121.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 55,946 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,897,000 after acquiring an additional 30,633 shares during the last quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC grew its position in Intel by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 237,687 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $12,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in Intel by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 65,536 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $60.83. 1,285,401 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,157,883. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $43.61 and a 52-week high of $65.11. The company has a market capitalization of $247.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.79.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.54%.

INTC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DZ Bank raised Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Intel from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.69.

In other Intel news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 27,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.57 per share, with a total value of $1,513,949.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,774 shares in the company, valued at $18,381,111.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO George S. Davis bought 9,095 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.34 per share, for a total transaction of $503,317.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,941,480.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

