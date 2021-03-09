Heritage Trust Co Trims Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Heritage Trust Co trimmed its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,642 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,280 shares during the quarter. Danaher accounts for approximately 1.9% of Heritage Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Danaher were worth $11,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hudock Inc. raised its position in Danaher by 526.3% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Danaher during the third quarter worth $41,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its position in Danaher by 48.9% during the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 198 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. 78.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DHR traded down $1.91 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $216.44. The stock had a trading volume of 33,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,564,394. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $233.80 and a 200 day moving average of $224.17. The stock has a market cap of $154.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $119.60 and a 52-week high of $248.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.24. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 18.05%. The business had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 16.29%.

In other Danaher news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 6,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.70, for a total value of $1,575,133.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,153,715.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Danaher in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $273.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.80.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

