HEROcoin Price Tops $0.0064 on Major Exchanges (PLAY)

HEROcoin (CURRENCY:PLAY) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. Over the last seven days, HEROcoin has traded down 22.9% against the US dollar. One HEROcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0064 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. HEROcoin has a total market cap of $1.59 million and $100,882.00 worth of HEROcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.09 or 0.00057010 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $428.28 or 0.00785406 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00009558 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.98 or 0.00027469 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $36.36 or 0.00066687 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.77 or 0.00030762 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003908 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001836 BTC.

HEROcoin Coin Profile

HEROcoin is a coin. It was first traded on August 24th, 2017. HEROcoin’s total supply is 252,165,029 coins and its circulating supply is 248,225,772 coins. HEROcoin’s official Twitter account is @HEROcoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here . HEROcoin’s official website is www.herocoin.io . The Reddit community for HEROcoin is /r/herocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HEROcoin is a decentralized online betting platform for esports events. PLAY is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that powers HEROcoin's ecosystem. Single users can become providers and are rewarded for their effort in HERO. On top of that, all HERO holders will receive a general reward from every pot that is played. “

Buying and Selling HEROcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEROcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HEROcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HEROcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

