Heska (HSKA) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Heska (NASDAQ: HSKA) recently:

3/3/2021 – Heska had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $145.00 to $225.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/1/2021 – Heska had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $157.00 to $220.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/1/2021 – Heska was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $211.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Heska Corporation sells advanced veterinary diagnostic and specialty products. Heska’s state-of-the-art offerings include blood testing instruments and supplies, digital imaging products, software and services, data services, allergy testing and immunotherapy, and single-use offerings such as in-clinic diagnostic tests and heartworm preventive products. The Company’s core focus is on the canine and feline markets where it strives to provide high value products and unparalleled support to veterinarians. “

2/25/2021 – Heska had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $145.00 to $225.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/24/2021 – Heska had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Alliance Global Partners. They now have a $230.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $167.50.

2/23/2021 – Heska had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $157.00 to $220.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/17/2021 – Heska was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Heska Corporation sells advanced veterinary diagnostic and specialty products. Heska’s state-of-the-art offerings include blood testing instruments and supplies, digital imaging products, software and services, data services, allergy testing and immunotherapy, and single-use offerings such as in-clinic diagnostic tests and heartworm preventive products. The Company’s core focus is on the canine and feline markets where it strives to provide high value products and unparalleled support to veterinarians. “

2/11/2021 – Heska was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Heska Corporation sells advanced veterinary diagnostic and specialty products. Heska’s state-of-the-art offerings include blood testing instruments and supplies, digital imaging products, software and services, data services, allergy testing and immunotherapy, and single-use offerings such as in-clinic diagnostic tests and heartworm preventive products. The Company’s core focus is on the canine and feline markets where it strives to provide high value products and unparalleled support to veterinarians. “

2/5/2021 – Heska was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Heska Corporation sells advanced veterinary diagnostic and specialty products. Heska’s state-of-the-art offerings include blood testing instruments and supplies, digital imaging products, software and services, data services, allergy testing and immunotherapy, and single-use offerings such as in-clinic diagnostic tests and heartworm preventive products. The Company’s core focus is on the canine and feline markets where it strives to provide high value products and unparalleled support to veterinarians. “

1/29/2021 – Heska is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set an “overweight” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock.

1/27/2021 – Heska was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Heska Corporation sells advanced veterinary diagnostic and specialty products. Heska’s state-of-the-art offerings include blood testing instruments and supplies, digital imaging products, software and services, data services, allergy testing and immunotherapy, and single-use offerings such as in-clinic diagnostic tests and heartworm preventive products. The Company’s core focus is on the canine and feline markets where it strives to provide high value products and unparalleled support to veterinarians. “

HSKA traded up $5.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $180.31. 3,681 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,614. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 4.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $182.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.43. Heska Co. has a twelve month low of $50.00 and a twelve month high of $217.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.22 and a beta of 1.65.

Get Heska Co alerts:

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.47. Heska had a negative net margin of 11.15% and a negative return on equity of 2.29%. The company had revenue of $64.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.10 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Heska Co. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HSKA. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Heska during the third quarter worth $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heska during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Heska in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Heska in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Heska during the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

Heska Corporation manufactures, sells, and markets veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's Core Companion Animal segment offers Element DC and Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and HemaTrue veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; Element COAG veterinary analyzers; and IV infusion pumps.

Featured Article: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Heska Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heska Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.