Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) EVP Timothy B. Goodell Sells 4,089 Shares

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) EVP Timothy B. Goodell sold 4,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total transaction of $294,653.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 138,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,986,146.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Hess stock traded down $3.28 on Tuesday, hitting $70.50. 2,811,672 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,231,351. The stock has a market cap of $21.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.66 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.92 and its 200 day moving average is $50.62. Hess Co. has a 52-week low of $26.06 and a 52-week high of $76.24.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Hess had a negative return on equity of 11.18% and a negative net margin of 63.27%. The business’s revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.60) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post -2.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -105.26%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Hess by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,744,647 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,623,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278,288 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Hess by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,917,031 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,104,211,000 after purchasing an additional 131,931 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Hess by 2.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,662,424 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $641,063,000 after purchasing an additional 352,859 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in Hess by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 8,532,185 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $450,414,000 after purchasing an additional 82,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in Hess by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 7,978,815 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $421,201,000 after purchasing an additional 73,736 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Hess from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Hess in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Hess from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hess has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.74.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

