Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) EVP Alan Richard May Sells 343,017 Shares

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) EVP Alan Richard May sold 343,017 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total value of $4,908,573.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE HPE traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.86. 14,775,390 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,036,706. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1 year low of $7.43 and a 1 year high of $15.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $19.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.17.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a positive return on equity of 10.73% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The business had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1,062.1% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HPE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.50 to $15.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.39.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

