Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) EVP Alan Richard May Sells 343,017 Shares

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) EVP Alan Richard May sold 343,017 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total value of $4,908,573.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
NYSE HPE traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.86. 14,775,390 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,036,706. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1 year low of $7.43 and a 1 year high of $15.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $19.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.17.
Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a positive return on equity of 10.73% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The business had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1,062.1% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HPE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.50 to $15.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.39.
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.
