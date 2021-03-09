Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Price Target Raised to $15.50 at Morgan Stanley

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $13.50 to $15.50 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 4.66% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.39.

Shares of NYSE HPE opened at $14.81 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $19.16 billion, a PE ratio of -56.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.17. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12-month low of $7.43 and a 12-month high of $15.06.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 10.73%. The firm had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jeff T. Ricci sold 18,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total value of $220,028.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,622.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 12,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total transaction of $147,152.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,955.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 22,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 25,235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.6% in the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 46,885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 15,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seeyond grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 61,481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the period. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

