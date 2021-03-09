Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) PT Raised to $12.00

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential downside of 18.97% from the company’s previous close.

HPE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.39.

Shares of NYSE:HPE opened at $14.81 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.51 and its 200 day moving average is $11.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1 year low of $7.43 and a 1 year high of $15.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.38.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a positive return on equity of 10.73% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The business had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jeff T. Ricci sold 18,290 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total value of $220,028.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,622.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 12,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total value of $147,152.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,955.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 22,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 25,235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.6% in the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 46,885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 15,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seeyond boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 61,481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

