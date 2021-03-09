Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Sets New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $14.00 to $16.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Hewlett Packard Enterprise traded as high as $15.18 and last traded at $15.03, with a volume of 253588 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.81.

HPE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.39.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

In other news, SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 12,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total transaction of $147,152.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,955.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeff T. Ricci sold 18,290 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total value of $220,028.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,622.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Quantum Capital Management raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 82.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 3,172 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1,062.1% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.17. The company has a market capitalization of $19.45 billion, a PE ratio of -56.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a positive return on equity of 10.73% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The firm had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 35.56%.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

Featured Story: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.