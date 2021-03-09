Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, December 10th.

OTCMKTS:HXGBY opened at $82.91 on Tuesday. Hexagon AB has a fifty-two week low of $33.79 and a fifty-two week high of $93.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $88.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.00.

Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter.

About Hexagon AB (publ)

Hexagon AB (publ) provides information technology solutions for geospatial and industrial landscapes worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Enterprise Solutions (IES) and Geospatial Enterprise Solutions (GIS). The IES segment offers metrology systems that incorporate the in sensor technology for measurements, as well as computer-aided design, computer-aided manufacturing, and computer-aided engineering software.

