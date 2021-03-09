HFB Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:HFBA) Declares $0.40 Semi-Annual Dividend

HFB Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:HFBA) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Tuesday, January 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share on Monday, March 29th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th.

Shares of HFB Financial stock opened at $31.00 on Tuesday. HFB Financial has a fifty-two week low of $21.00 and a fifty-two week high of $31.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.58.

HFB Financial Company Profile

HFB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Home Federal Bank Corporation that provides various banking and financial services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking accounts, saving accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, health savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, and overdrafts.

