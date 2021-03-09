HFB Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:HFBA) Declares $0.40 Semi-Annual Dividend

HFB Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:HFBA) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Tuesday, January 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share on Monday, March 29th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th.
Shares of HFB Financial stock opened at $31.00 on Tuesday. HFB Financial has a fifty-two week low of $21.00 and a fifty-two week high of $31.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.58.
HFB Financial Company Profile
