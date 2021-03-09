HG (OTCMKTS:STLY) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.60

HG Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLY) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.60 and traded as high as $0.64. HG shares last traded at $0.64, with a volume of 2,211 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.59 and a 200-day moving average of $0.60.

HG Company Profile (OTCMKTS:STLY)

HG Holdings, Inc, through its interest in HC Government Realty Trust, Inc, owns and operates real estate properties in the United States. It owns and operates a portfolio of 20 single-tenant properties leased for the occupancy by federal agencies, including the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Social Security Administration, and the Department of Transportation.

