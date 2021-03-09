High Arctic Energy Services (HWO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

High Arctic Energy Services (TSE:HWO) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.09) per share for the quarter.

Shares of High Arctic Energy Services stock traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$1.49. The company had a trading volume of 59,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,827. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.24 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.16, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market cap of C$72.65 million and a PE ratio of -4.27. High Arctic Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of C$0.49 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.63.

Separately, ATB Capital lifted their price objective on High Arctic Energy Services from C$1.35 to C$1.75 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

High Arctic Energy Services Inc, an oilfield services company, provides oilfield services to exploration and production companies in Canada, Papua New Guinea, and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Drilling Services, Production Services, and Ancillary Services. It offers snubbing services, which include foothills standalone snubbing system for completions and workovers; Hydraulic Workover (HWO) Units, including a patented L-Frame equipment configuration; Rig Assist Snubbing Unit, a truck-mounted hydraulic system to manage underbalanced wellbore conditions; and Power Tower to install a snubbing unit and blowout preventers in one lift.

