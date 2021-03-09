High Performance Blockchain Reaches Market Capitalization of $10.58 Million (HPB)

High Performance Blockchain (CURRENCY:HPB) traded 7.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. High Performance Blockchain has a total market cap of $10.58 million and approximately $772,965.00 worth of High Performance Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, High Performance Blockchain has traded 19.7% higher against the US dollar. One High Performance Blockchain token can now be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000266 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About High Performance Blockchain

High Performance Blockchain (CRYPTO:HPB) is a token. It was first traded on August 24th, 2017. High Performance Blockchain’s total supply is 101,119,950 tokens and its circulating supply is 73,069,950 tokens. The Reddit community for High Performance Blockchain is /r/HPBTrader . High Performance Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @HPB_Global and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for High Performance Blockchain is www.gxn.io

According to CryptoCompare, “High Performance Blockchain (HPB) is a permissionless blockchain architecture that combines HPB's customized hardware Blockchain Offload Engine (BOE), with high-performance blockchain software, enabling unrivaled scalability. “

High Performance Blockchain Token Trading

