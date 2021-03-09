HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Purchases 117,400 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 25.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 584,948 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 117,400 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 9.7% of HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $79,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. boosted its stake in Apple by 285.0% during the third quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 77,000 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,917,000 after buying an additional 57,000 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Apple by 395.3% in the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,638 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after purchasing an additional 17,269 shares during the period. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. raised its position in Apple by 296.6% in the third quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. now owns 195,026 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $22,586,000 after purchasing an additional 145,847 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Apple by 290.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,699,096 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,840,232,000 after purchasing an additional 50,340,997 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in Apple by 272.0% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 565,383 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $65,478,000 after purchasing an additional 413,385 shares during the period. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on AAPL. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Apple from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $136.00 target price (up previously from $116.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Cascend Securities lifted their target price on Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.61.

Apple stock opened at $116.36 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.15 and a twelve month high of $145.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $131.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.69, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.24 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

