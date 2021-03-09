Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) Earns Overweight Rating from Barclays

Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:HKMPF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Peel Hunt cut shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Hikma Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

HKMPF stock traded down $0.66 during trading on Monday, reaching $30.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 873. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $19.75 and a 52 week high of $42.00. The company has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.64 and a 200 day moving average of $33.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, and markets a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment develops, manufactures, and sells generic injectable products primarily for use in hospitals.

