Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) Given Overweight Rating at Barclays

Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:HKMPF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hikma Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 26th. Peel Hunt cut Hikma Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Shares of HKMPF stock traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $30.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 873. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.93. The company has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 0.41. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $19.75 and a fifty-two week high of $42.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, and markets a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment develops, manufactures, and sells generic injectable products primarily for use in hospitals.

