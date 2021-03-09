Hill International (HIL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Hill International (NYSE:HIL) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 16th. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

HIL stock opened at $2.67 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.86. Hill International has a twelve month low of $1.08 and a twelve month high of $2.92. The firm has a market cap of $150.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27 and a beta of 2.00.

Get Hill International alerts:

About Hill International

Hill International, Inc provides project and construction management, and other consulting services primarily for the buildings, transportation, environmental, energy, and industrial markets. The company offers program management, project management, construction management, project management oversight, troubled project turnaround, staff augmentation, project labor agreement consulting, commissioning, estimating and cost management, and labor compliance and facilities management services.

Recommended Story: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Hill International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hill International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.