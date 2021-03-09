Hill & Smith (LON:HILS) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,299.96

Hill & Smith Holdings PLC (LON:HILS) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,299.96 ($16.98) and traded as high as GBX 1,312 ($17.14). Hill & Smith shares last traded at GBX 1,312 ($17.14), with a volume of 50,277 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hill & Smith in a research note on Thursday, November 12th.

Get Hill & Smith alerts:

The company has a market cap of £1.04 billion and a PE ratio of 28.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,334.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,299.96.

Hill & Smith Holdings PLC designs, manufactures, and supplies infrastructure products; and provides galvanizing services. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Products Â- Utilities; Infrastructure Products – Roads; and Galvanizing Services. The Infrastructure Products Â- Utilities segment provides industrial floorings, plastic drainage pipes, security fencing, and steel and composite products for a range of infrastructure markets, including energy creation and distribution, rail, water, and house building.

Featured Article: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Hill & Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hill & Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.