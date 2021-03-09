Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) Sets New 52-Week High at $50.86

Shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $50.86 and last traded at $49.69, with a volume of 363707 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.20.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HI. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Hillenbrand in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Hillenbrand from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Hillenbrand from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hillenbrand from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th.

Get Hillenbrand alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.74 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.87.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $692.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $647.15 million. Hillenbrand had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 18.61%. The business’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Hillenbrand’s payout ratio is 26.96%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 80.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 11,462 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Hillenbrand by 3.0% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in Hillenbrand by 6.3% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 18,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Hillenbrand by 1.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 167,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,762,000 after acquiring an additional 2,184 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Hillenbrand by 9.2% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 326,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,259,000 after acquiring an additional 27,581 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Hillenbrand Company Profile (NYSE:HI)

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, and equipment system design; screening and separating equipment; flow control solutions; and size reduction equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

Recommended Story: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Hillenbrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillenbrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.