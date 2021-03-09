Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) Sets New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $35.00 to $40.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Hilltop traded as high as $36.40 and last traded at $36.14, with a volume of 1479 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.14.

Separately, Compass Point lowered shares of Hilltop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.67.

In other news, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 20,000 shares of Hilltop stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total transaction of $680,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 671,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,838,973.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Hilltop by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 76,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 20,554 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Hilltop by 265.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 12,310 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 11.0% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 13,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Hilltop by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 304,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,269,000 after purchasing an additional 90,291 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Hilltop by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 172,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,547,000 after purchasing an additional 6,322 shares in the last quarter. 61.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.59.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. Hilltop had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 18.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. This is an increase from Hilltop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.67%.

Hilltop Company Profile

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

