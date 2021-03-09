Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) Sets New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $35.00 to $40.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Hilltop traded as high as $36.40 and last traded at $36.14, with a volume of 1479 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.14.
Separately, Compass Point lowered shares of Hilltop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.67.
In other news, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 20,000 shares of Hilltop stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total transaction of $680,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 671,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,838,973.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.59.
Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. Hilltop had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 18.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. This is an increase from Hilltop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.67%.
Hilltop Company Profile (NYSE:HTH)
Hilltop Holdings Inc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.
