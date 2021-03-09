Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Shares Up 13.1%

Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX)’s stock price shot up 13.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.21 and last traded at $12.00. 2,968,246 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 4,250,868 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.61.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HIMX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Himax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Himax Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Nomura upgraded shares of Himax Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Himax Technologies from $4.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Himax Technologies from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Himax Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.75.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 128.68 and a beta of 1.93.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.20. Himax Technologies had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 3.44%. The business had revenue of $275.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. Himax Technologies’s revenue was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Himax Technologies, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HIMX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Himax Technologies by 50.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,818 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 21,315 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Himax Technologies by 2.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 203,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Himax Technologies by 7,013.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 775,876 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after acquiring an additional 764,969 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Himax Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Himax Technologies by 60.2% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 959,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,416,000 after acquiring an additional 360,778 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

About Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX)

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.

