Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Lifted to “Buy” at Citigroup

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $23.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 72.16% from the company’s current price.

HIMS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler began coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Tigress Financial assumed coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Hims & Hers Health stock opened at $13.36 on Monday. Hims & Hers Health has a one year low of $9.40 and a one year high of $25.40.

Hims, Inc manufactures men's wellness products. It offers products, including hair loss prevention medicines, sexual wellness products, skincare products, and oral care products. The company also provides sweaters, jackets, corduroy, sport coats, wool overcoat, leather boots, flannel, shirts, caps, and candles.

