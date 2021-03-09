Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 23.36% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on HIMS. Tigress Financial initiated coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Hims & Hers Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday.

Shares of HIMS stock opened at $12.97 on Tuesday. Hims & Hers Health has a twelve month low of $9.40 and a twelve month high of $25.40.

Hims, Inc manufactures men's wellness products. It offers products, including hair loss prevention medicines, sexual wellness products, skincare products, and oral care products. The company also provides sweaters, jackets, corduroy, sport coats, wool overcoat, leather boots, flannel, shirts, caps, and candles.

