Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $281.40

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $281.40 and last traded at $281.40, with a volume of 4592 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $279.50.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $241.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $215.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $600.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 0.86.

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The savings and loans company reported $5.84 earnings per share for the quarter. Hingham Institution for Savings had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 39.65%. The company had revenue of $29.00 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 316.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 283 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 178.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 382 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Institutional investors own 34.94% of the company’s stock.

Hingham Institution for Savings provides various banking products and services to individuals and small businesses in the United States. The company accepts savings, demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial real estate, construction, residential real estate, consumer/commercial, and home equity loans.

