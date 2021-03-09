Histogen (HSTO) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Histogen (NASDAQ:HSTO) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 11th.

Shares of HSTO stock opened at $1.15 on Tuesday. Histogen has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $7.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.33. The firm has a market cap of $14.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.37.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Histogen in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Histogen Inc, a regenerative medicine company, develops therapies based upon the products of cells grown under simulated embryonic conditions. It offers human multipotent cell conditioned media (CCM); human extracellular matrix (hECM); and hair stimulating complex (HSC). The company's technology focuses on stimulating a patient's own stem cells by delivering a complex of multipotent human proteins that support stem cell growth and differentiation.

