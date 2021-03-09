Histogen (NASDAQ:HSTO) Stock Price Up 8.7%

Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTO)’s stock price rose 8.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.30 and last traded at $1.25. Approximately 2,221,977 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 4,785,217 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.15.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Histogen in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $15.64 million, a PE ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.33.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Histogen stock. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTO) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 17,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.14% of Histogen at the end of the most recent quarter. 4.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Histogen Company Profile (NASDAQ:HSTO)

Histogen Inc, a regenerative medicine company, develops therapies based upon the products of cells grown under simulated embryonic conditions. It offers human multipotent cell conditioned media (CCM); human extracellular matrix (hECM); and hair stimulating complex (HSC). The company's technology focuses on stimulating a patient's own stem cells by delivering a complex of multipotent human proteins that support stem cell growth and differentiation.

