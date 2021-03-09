Hive Hits One Day Volume of $12.49 Million (HIVE)

Hive (CURRENCY:HIVE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 9th. One Hive coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000576 BTC on exchanges. Hive has a total market capitalization of $124.32 million and approximately $12.49 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Hive has traded 7.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Hive alerts:

WAX (WAXP) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000322 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000433 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001273 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000033 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.39 or 0.00032224 BTC.

About Hive

HIVE is a coin. Its launch date was January 26th, 2018. Hive’s total supply is 400,306,827 coins. Hive’s official website is hive.io . Hive’s official message board is peakd.com/@hiveio . Hive’s official Twitter account is @blockhive_ee and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Hive

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hive should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hive using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hive and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.