Hiveterminal Token Trading 15.7% Lower Over Last Week (HVN)

Hiveterminal Token (CURRENCY:HVN) traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 9th. In the last week, Hiveterminal Token has traded down 15.7% against the US dollar. One Hiveterminal Token token can now be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hiveterminal Token has a market cap of $860,301.96 and approximately $1,587.00 worth of Hiveterminal Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.86 or 0.00056896 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $424.03 or 0.00781826 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00009232 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.59 or 0.00026896 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.64 or 0.00065711 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.43 or 0.00030292 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001844 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003899 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001846 BTC.

Hiveterminal Token Profile

Hiveterminal Token (HVN) is a token. Hiveterminal Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. Hiveterminal Token’s official Twitter account is @hiveproject_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hiveterminal Token’s official website is www.hiveterminal.com . The Reddit community for Hiveterminal Token is /r/hiveproject_net and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hiveterminal aims to open up an entirely new market that provides liquidity to SMEs that are not able to get invoice factoring from traditional institutions. Through the use of the Ethereum blockchain, Hive serves as a decentralized data room for all invoices submitted assigns a unique fingerprint to every invoice issued by tokenizing invoices and publishing them on blockchain. This makes it possible for businesses to automate their invoicing process and take advantage of factoring services. The HVN is an ERC20 token built on Ethereum that grants its holder the right to claim right over invoices on the Hive platform and obtain credit scores for certain entities which have a sufficient financial track record on the Hive blockchain. “

