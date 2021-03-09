HNI (NYSE:HNI) Upgraded to Buy at Sidoti

HNI (NYSE:HNI) was upgraded by analysts at Sidoti from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Briefing.com reports.

Separately, TheStreet lowered HNI from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

NYSE HNI traded up $1.48 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $39.89. 6,363 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 464,270. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.93 and its 200-day moving average is $34.61. HNI has a 12-month low of $16.60 and a 12-month high of $41.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.93 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.20.

HNI (NYSE:HNI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.06. HNI had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 3.33%. The company had revenue of $562.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.83 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in HNI by 267.8% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 754 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in HNI by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in HNI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in HNI by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 1,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in HNI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.23% of the company’s stock.

About HNI

HNI Corporation manufactures and sells office furniture and hearth products in the United States, Canada, China, Hong Kong, India, Mexico, Dubai, Taiwan, and Singapore. Its Office Furniture segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, which include panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, tables, and architectural products under the HON, Allsteel, Beyond, Gunlocke, Maxon, HBF, OFM, Respawn, Lamex, and HNI India brands.

