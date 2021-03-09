HollyFrontier (HFC) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of HollyFrontier (NYSE: HFC) recently:

3/8/2021 – HollyFrontier had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $35.00 to $38.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/5/2021 – HollyFrontier was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $41.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “One of the largest oil refiners in the United States, HollyFrontier's capability to process a wide mix of crude and its access to some of the fastest growing domestic markets is a real strength. The company’s exposure to the more stable cash flows from logistics segment diversifies earnings stream and offers a buffer against the volatile refining business. Ample cash, an undrawn $1.35 billion revolving credit facility and an attractive debt maturity profile are other positives in the HollyFrontier story. However, the company has been bogged down by the coronavirus-induced oil products demand destruction, especially that of gasoline. Execution risk associated with the renewables transformation strategy is another negative in the downstream operator's story. Hence, investors are advised to wait for a better entry point.”

2/26/2021 – HollyFrontier had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $25.00 to $40.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – HollyFrontier had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $22.00 to $31.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE HFC traded down $1.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.77. 126,739 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,426,249. The company has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.85 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.53. HollyFrontier Co. has a 52 week low of $16.81 and a 52 week high of $41.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.03). HollyFrontier had a negative net margin of 3.34% and a positive return on equity of 0.93%. As a group, analysts expect that HollyFrontier Co. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. HollyFrontier’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

In other news, Director Franklin Myers purchased 3,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.57 per share, with a total value of $124,356.70. Following the purchase, the director now owns 37,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,410,189.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,707,000 after purchasing an additional 39,889 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 37.5% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,591 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 5.7% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,020 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 597,014 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,767,000 after acquiring an additional 92,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 367,633 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,246,000 after acquiring an additional 47,616 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.41% of the company’s stock.

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

