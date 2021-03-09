Holo (HOT) Trading 17.6% Higher This Week

Holo (CURRENCY:HOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. During the last seven days, Holo has traded 17.6% higher against the dollar. Holo has a total market capitalization of $511.09 million and approximately $128.28 million worth of Holo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Holo coin can now be purchased for about $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Holo alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.03 or 0.00057221 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $428.30 or 0.00789780 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00009748 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.92 or 0.00027507 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.32 or 0.00066979 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001844 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.89 or 0.00031137 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003933 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001846 BTC.

Holo Coin Profile

HOT is a coin. Its launch date was January 16th, 2018. Holo’s total supply is 177,619,433,541 coins and its circulating supply is 167,970,480,761 coins. Holo’s official Twitter account is @h_o_l_o_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Holo is /r/holochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Holo’s official message board is medium.com/h-o-l-o . The official website for Holo is holochain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Hydro Protocol is network transport layer protocol for hybrid decentralized exchanges. By providing a network transport protocol with open source middleware components the Hydro Protocol facilitates the creation of high-performance hybrid DEX. HOT is an ERC20 token used by new decentralized exchanges looking to bootstrap liquidity can stake HOT tokens to gain membership into existing liquidity pools, used as the incentive mechanism reward, and used as the bounty for market makers. “

Holo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Holo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Holo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Holo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Holo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Holo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.