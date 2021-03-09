Hologic Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Investors acquired 4,048 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 868% compared to the average daily volume of 418 put options.

HOLX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Hologic from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Hologic from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Hologic from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hologic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.59.

In related news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 8,396 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.31, for a total value of $707,866.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kevin R. Thornal sold 16,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.99, for a total transaction of $1,248,137.31. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,849 shares in the company, valued at $3,022,417.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOLX. FMR LLC raised its stake in Hologic by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,439,111 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,925,560,000 after purchasing an additional 6,263,184 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Hologic during the 4th quarter valued at $194,467,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Hologic by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,838,302 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,517,655,000 after buying an additional 808,123 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hologic by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,323,223 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $169,200,000 after buying an additional 594,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Hologic by 113.5% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,041,590 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $75,859,000 after buying an additional 553,642 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $70.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.27. Hologic has a one year low of $26.49 and a one year high of $85.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 45.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 89.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hologic will post 7.17 EPS for the current year.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

