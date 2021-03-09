Homeros (HMR) Market Capitalization Achieves $24.46 Million

Homeros (CURRENCY:HMR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. One Homeros token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0517 or 0.00000096 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Homeros has traded 9.6% higher against the dollar. Homeros has a market capitalization of $24.46 million and $5.28 million worth of Homeros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $273.19 or 0.00507330 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001858 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.40 or 0.00069448 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000888 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.44 or 0.00056538 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.54 or 0.00077146 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.54 or 0.00077142 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $281.46 or 0.00522682 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000538 BTC.

Homeros Token Profile

Homeros’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 473,341,933 tokens. Homeros’ official website is homerosnet.com

Buying and Selling Homeros

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Homeros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Homeros should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Homeros using one of the exchanges listed above.

