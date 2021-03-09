HOMIHELP (HOMI) Achieves Market Cap of $3.33 Million

HOMIHELP (CURRENCY:HOMI) traded up 7.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 9th. During the last seven days, HOMIHELP has traded up 10.5% against the US dollar. One HOMIHELP token can now be purchased for $2.89 or 0.00005332 BTC on major exchanges. HOMIHELP has a total market capitalization of $3.33 million and $51,902.00 worth of HOMIHELP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get HOMIHELP alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $278.34 or 0.00512736 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001843 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.94 or 0.00066214 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000884 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.46 or 0.00052419 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.76 or 0.00076927 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.98 or 0.00077338 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000531 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $269.44 or 0.00496341 BTC.

HOMIHELP Token Profile

HOMIHELP’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,150,359 tokens. HOMIHELP’s official website is www.homihelp.com

HOMIHELP Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOMIHELP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HOMIHELP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HOMIHELP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HOMIHELP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HOMIHELP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.