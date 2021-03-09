Homology Medicines Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:FIXX)

Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders bought 441 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 748% compared to the average daily volume of 52 put options.

In related news, insider Albert Seymour sold 15,000 shares of Homology Medicines stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total value of $180,900.00. Also, Director Kush Parmar sold 500,000 shares of Homology Medicines stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $6,125,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,026,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,843,300. 33.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Homology Medicines by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,441,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,857,000 after purchasing an additional 492,605 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Homology Medicines by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,763,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,197,000 after purchasing an additional 22,973 shares during the period. Vida Ventures Advisors LLC bought a new position in Homology Medicines in the third quarter worth approximately $8,248,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Homology Medicines by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 223,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,522,000 after buying an additional 1,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Homology Medicines by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 148,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 21,271 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FIXX opened at $9.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $427.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.46 and a beta of -0.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.27. Homology Medicines has a 52-week low of $8.70 and a 52-week high of $20.64.

Several research analysts recently commented on FIXX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Homology Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Homology Medicines in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Homology Medicines in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Homology Medicines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.78.

About Homology Medicines

Homology Medicines, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on transforming the lives of patients suffering from rare genetic diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing across a range of genetic disorders.

