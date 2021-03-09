Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Purchased by Morse Asset Management Inc

Morse Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 25.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,383 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 2,708 shares during the quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,422,000. Tower Bridge Advisors grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 56,927 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,108,000 after buying an additional 18,480 shares in the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 53,121 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 37,040 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Bank boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 7,367 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.20 per share, with a total value of $63,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,892,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,146,887.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $207.85. 26,786 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,728,821. The stock has a market cap of $144.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.80, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $203.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $191.18. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.08 and a 12 month high of $216.70.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.06 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.59%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HON. HSBC lowered Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $167.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $190.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $219.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.33.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

Recommended Story: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.