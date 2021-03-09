Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Sold by Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD.

Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. decreased its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 31.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 455,320 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 212,500 shares during the period. Honeywell International makes up approximately 1.7% of Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. owned about 0.06% of Honeywell International worth $96,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. James Hambro & Partners increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 114.4% during the 4th quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 4,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 2,535 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 231,624 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $49,267,000 after purchasing an additional 6,559 shares during the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 2,207 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 131,618 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 12,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 55,060 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,711,000 after purchasing an additional 2,996 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on HON. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. HSBC downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $219.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $222.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.33.

In other news, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.20 per share, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,892,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,146,887.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HON opened at $206.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $143.68 billion, a PE ratio of 29.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $101.08 and a one year high of $216.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $203.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.43.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.06 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.59%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

See Also: Analyst Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.