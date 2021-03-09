HOQU Trading Up 39.4% This Week (HQX)

HOQU (CURRENCY:HQX) traded 9.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. HOQU has a total market capitalization of $368,307.79 and approximately $594,060.00 worth of HOQU was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HOQU token can now be bought for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, HOQU has traded up 39.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get HOQU alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.08 or 0.00057293 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00010050 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $430.31 or 0.00793308 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.89 or 0.00027452 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.51 or 0.00067313 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $17.12 or 0.00031570 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001844 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00003959 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001846 BTC.

HOQU Profile

HOQU is a token. It launched on November 27th, 2017. HOQU’s total supply is 275,854,380 tokens and its circulating supply is 169,144,018 tokens. The official message board for HOQU is blog.hoqu.io . HOQU’s official Twitter account is @HOQU_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . HOQU’s official website is www.hoqu.io . The Reddit community for HOQU is /r/HOQU and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

HOQU Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOQU directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HOQU should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HOQU using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HOQU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HOQU and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.