Horizonte Minerals (LON:HZM) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.30

Horizonte Minerals Plc (LON:HZM) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 7.30 ($0.10) and traded as high as GBX 7.60 ($0.10). Horizonte Minerals shares last traded at GBX 7.55 ($0.10), with a volume of 2,400,583 shares traded.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 8.44 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 7.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.32, a quick ratio of 15.56 and a current ratio of 15.56. The firm has a market capitalization of £121.71 million and a P/E ratio of -18.88.

About Horizonte Minerals (LON:HZM)

Horizonte Minerals Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral projects. It holds 100% interests in the Araguaia nickel project; and the Vermelho nickel-cobalt project located in the south of the CarajÃ¡s mineral district in northern Brazil.

