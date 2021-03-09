Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) CEO John J. Lynch, Jr. Sells 19,437 Shares

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) CEO John J. Lynch, Jr. sold 19,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.23, for a total transaction of $121,092.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 379,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,366,658.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:HMHC traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,173,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,927,278. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has a 1 year low of $1.03 and a 1 year high of $6.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.78 and a 200-day moving average of $3.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $814.11 million, a PE ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49.

Get Houghton Mifflin Harcourt alerts:

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The business services provider reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.15). Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a negative return on equity of 89.65% and a negative net margin of 48.80%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HMHC. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $3.00 to $3.45 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $3.00 to $3.45 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HMHC. Anqa Management LLC acquired a new position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,260,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,006,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,963,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,517,000 after buying an additional 888,130 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 128.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,442,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,804,000 after purchasing an additional 811,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 104.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,206,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 615,765 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company Profile

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company, a learning company, provides curriculum, supplemental, intervention solutions, and professional learning services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Education and HMH Books & Media. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms, and services, including print and digital content in the form of textbooks, digital courseware, instructional aids, educational assessment, and intervention solutions for students.

Recommended Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houghton Mifflin Harcourt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.