Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) EVP Sells $36,345.82 in Stock

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) EVP James P. Oneill sold 5,834 shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.23, for a total transaction of $36,345.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $423,060.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

HMHC stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,173,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,927,278. The company has a market capitalization of $814.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.55. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has a 1-year low of $1.03 and a 1-year high of $6.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The business services provider reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.15). Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a negative return on equity of 89.65% and a negative net margin of 48.80%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HMHC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 195.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 34,681 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 312.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 19,571 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 22.6% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,197,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,800,000 after acquiring an additional 405,414 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 6.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 256,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 15,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 372.9% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 232,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 183,041 shares during the period. 86.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HMHC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $3.00 to $3.45 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $3.00 to $3.45 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.20.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company Profile

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company, a learning company, provides curriculum, supplemental, intervention solutions, and professional learning services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Education and HMH Books & Media. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms, and services, including print and digital content in the form of textbooks, digital courseware, instructional aids, educational assessment, and intervention solutions for students.

