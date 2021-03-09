Howdoo (UDOO) One Day Volume Hits $1.02 Million

Howdoo (CURRENCY:UDOO) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 9th. Howdoo has a market cap of $6.72 million and approximately $1.02 million worth of Howdoo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Howdoo token can currently be purchased for about $0.0687 or 0.00000619 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Howdoo has traded 21% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Howdoo

Howdoo is a token. Howdoo’s total supply is 888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,821,309 tokens. Howdoo’s official Twitter account is @howdoohq and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Howdoo is /r/Howdoo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Howdoo is medium.com/howdoo . Howdoo’s official website is howdoo.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Howdoo is a blockchain-powered social media platform. It was designed as a single application that combines all the best features of existing social media apps, but with a new approach to putting users, communities, content creators, and advertisers together in complete harmony and control. In addition, Howdoo incentives and rewards contributions on the platform.”

Howdoo Token Trading

