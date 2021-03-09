H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.12, RTT News reports. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 379.12% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company had revenue of $308.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.18 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.59) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 40.7% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE HRB traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $19.76. 2,268,063 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,742,053. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.02. H&R Block has a 1-year low of $11.29 and a 1-year high of $20.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.81%.

A number of analysts recently commented on HRB shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of H&R Block in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on H&R Block from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II acquired 3,310 shares of H&R Block stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.05 per share, with a total value of $49,815.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 346,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,208,759.85. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, do-it-yourself (DIY) tax, and virtual tax preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

