HTMLCOIN (HTML) Hits Market Cap of $3.11 Million

HTMLCOIN (CURRENCY:HTML) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. One HTMLCOIN token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. HTMLCOIN has a total market cap of $3.11 million and $4,355.00 worth of HTMLCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, HTMLCOIN has traded up 5.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53,830.09 or 0.99966253 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.67 or 0.00038393 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00012334 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $231.65 or 0.00430196 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $488.77 or 0.00907681 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $160.20 or 0.00297508 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003976 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 30% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.55 or 0.00092020 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.58 or 0.00040080 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00005786 BTC.

HTMLCOIN Profile

HTMLCOIN (HTML) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. HTMLCOIN’s total supply is 80,434,575,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,067,332,240 tokens. HTMLCOIN’s official Twitter account is @HTMLCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HTMLCOIN is /r/htmlcoin_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for HTMLCOIN is www.htmlcoin.com . HTMLCOIN’s official message board is www.htmlcoin.com/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “HTML Coin is a rebrand of the HTML5 Coin that was exchanged at a 1:1 ratio. The HTML Coin is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the SHA256 algorithm that was developed using a Bitcoin and Ethereum hybrid blockchain technology which integrates Bitcoin Core, Proof-of-Stake (PoS) and the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). “

HTMLCOIN Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HTMLCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HTMLCOIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HTMLCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

