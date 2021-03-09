Hudson Global (HSON) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter.

Shares of HSON opened at $14.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.12. The company has a market capitalization of $37.67 million, a PE ratio of -37.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.61. Hudson Global has a fifty-two week low of $6.06 and a fifty-two week high of $16.56.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HSON shares. TheStreet upgraded Hudson Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hudson Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as complete recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.

