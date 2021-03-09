Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) Sets New 1-Year High at $8.45

Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.45 and last traded at $8.23, with a volume of 14505 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.00.

Several brokerages recently commented on BOSSY. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hugo Boss from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised Hugo Boss from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the stock. Hugo Boss currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.77 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.16.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

